BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Eni S.p.A. (LSE:0N9S)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Eni S.p.A. (LSE:0N9S) from Neutral to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.25% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Eni S.p.A. is 17.70 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 13.66 GBX to a high of 21.04 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 24.25% from its latest reported closing price of 14.24 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eni S.p.A. is 94,620MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eni S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0N9S is 0.45%, an increase of 12.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 305,412K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,114K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,254K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0N9S by 4.03% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 24,063K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,678K shares , representing an increase of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0N9S by 17.38% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 17,427K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,485K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0N9S by 12.34% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 14,344K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,033K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0N9S by 1.52% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 14,089K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,286K shares , representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0N9S by 11.45% over the last quarter.

