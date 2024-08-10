BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Eni S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0TD2)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Eni S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0TD2) from Neutral to Underperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eni S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 5.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0TD2 is 0.13%, an increase of 15.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.37% to 21,221K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Natixis Advisors holds 2,257K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,360K shares , representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TD2 by 11.34% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,550K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,035K shares , representing a decrease of 31.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TD2 by 37.36% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,470K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,338K shares , representing an increase of 9.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TD2 by 16.73% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,242K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TD2 by 77.21% over the last quarter.

ICOW - Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 819K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 715K shares , representing an increase of 12.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TD2 by 0.45% over the last quarter.

