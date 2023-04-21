BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Eni (MTA:ENI)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Eni (MTA:ENI) from Outperform to Neutral .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIV - Dimensional International Value ETF holds 728K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FFALX - Franklin Founding Funds Allocation Fund holds 455K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares, representing a decrease of 306.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENI by 76.06% over the last quarter.

Atlas Capital Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

EPDPX - EuroPac International Dividend Income Fund holds 85K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Employees Retirement System of Texas holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 610 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eni. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENI is 0.40%, an increase of 11.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 228,047K shares.

