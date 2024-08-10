BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Enel (WBAG:ENEL)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Enel (WBAG:ENEL) from Outperform to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enel. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENEL is 0.75%, an increase of 7.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.21% to 1,044,811K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 107,209K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106,047K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENEL by 6.80% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 64,189K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,201K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENEL by 15.10% over the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 54,201K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,086K shares , representing an increase of 7.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENEL by 8.11% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 50,653K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,683K shares , representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENEL by 52.19% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 47,767K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,248K shares , representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENEL by 6.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.