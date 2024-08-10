BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Enel SpA - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0TGA)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Enel SpA - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0TGA) from Outperform to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enel SpA - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0TGA is 0.36%, an increase of 5.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.00% to 6,842K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cardinal Capital Management holds 2,698K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

EMLP - First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 1,004K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,442K shares , representing a decrease of 143.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TGA by 62.38% over the last quarter.

First Trust Mlp & Energy Income Fund holds 591K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund holds 453K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 453K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

