BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Enel (LSE:0NRE)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Enel (LSE:0NRE) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.95% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Enel is 7.81 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 6.46 GBX to a high of 9.66 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 21.95% from its latest reported closing price of 6.41 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Enel is 101,844MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enel. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0NRE is 0.75%, an increase of 7.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.21% to 1,044,811K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 107,209K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106,047K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NRE by 6.80% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 64,189K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,201K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NRE by 15.10% over the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 54,201K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,086K shares , representing an increase of 7.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NRE by 8.11% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 50,653K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,683K shares , representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NRE by 52.19% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 47,767K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,248K shares , representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NRE by 6.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.