BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (XTRA:DWS)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (XTRA:DWS) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.92% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA is 41,32 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 35,35 € to a high of 52,82 €. The average price target represents an increase of 24.92% from its latest reported closing price of 33,08 € / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA is 2,735MM, a decrease of 31.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.65.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Maintains 6.41% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 6.41%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DWS is 0.13%, an increase of 6.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.36% to 2,942K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 574K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares , representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWS by 2.59% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 342K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares , representing an increase of 6.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWS by 15.69% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 239K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares , representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWS by 2.74% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 168K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 150K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWS by 0.86% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.