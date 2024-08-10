BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (WBAG:DWS)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (WBAG:DWS) from Outperform to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DWS is 0.13%, an increase of 6.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.36% to 2,942K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 574K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares , representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWS by 2.59% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 342K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares , representing an increase of 6.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWS by 15.69% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 239K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares , representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWS by 2.74% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 168K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 150K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWS by 0.86% over the last quarter.

