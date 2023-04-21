BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades DSV PANALPINA A (XCSE:DSV)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for DSV PANALPINA A (XCSE:DSV) from Neutral to Underperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JSTC - Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 6.87%.

WINAX - Wilmington International Fund Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - Franklin Allocation VIP Fund CLASS 1 holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSV by 24.15% over the last quarter.

DSTX - Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 55.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSV by 19.73% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Core Funds - Thrivent Core International Equity Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 10.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSV by 1.44% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 378 funds or institutions reporting positions in DSV PANALPINA A. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSV is 0.55%, an increase of 6.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 43,470K shares.

