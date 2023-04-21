BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Covivio (EPA:COV)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Covivio (EPA:COV) from Outperform to Neutral .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - MetLife MSCI EAFE Index Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT GS International Equity Insights Fund Class Y holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 119.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COV by 47.72% over the last quarter.

FSGGX - Fidelity Global ex U.S. Index Fund holds 19K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 15.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COV by 21.97% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 105K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COV by 7.77% over the last quarter.

FIONX - Fidelity SAI International Index Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 11.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COV by 12.65% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Covivio. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COV is 0.12%, a decrease of 18.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.47% to 4,899K shares.

