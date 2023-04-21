BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Continental (FWB:CON)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Continental (FWB:CON) from Outperform to Neutral .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RPICX - T. Rowe Price Institutional International Disciplined Equity Fund holds 39K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing a decrease of 68.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CON by 8.48% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 42.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CON by 27.26% over the last quarter.

FIWCX - Fidelity SAI International Value Index Fund holds 154K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares, representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CON by 14.15% over the last quarter.

WELLS FARGO MASTER TRUST - Wells Fargo Factor Enhanced International Portfolio holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 43.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CON by 81.58% over the last quarter.

DBEF - Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF holds 33K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 9.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CON by 5.99% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in Continental. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 6.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CON is 0.31%, an increase of 8.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.53% to 28,538K shares.

