BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Continental Aktiengesellschaft (XTRA:CON)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (XTRA:CON) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.96% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Continental Aktiengesellschaft is 72,13 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 54,54 € to a high of 94,50 €. The average price target represents an increase of 22.96% from its latest reported closing price of 58,66 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Continental Aktiengesellschaft is 43,573MM, an increase of 7.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.38.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Maintains 3.75% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.75%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 280 funds or institutions reporting positions in Continental Aktiengesellschaft. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CON is 0.28%, an increase of 16.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 25,813K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 6,251K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,169K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CON by 12.23% over the last quarter.

TEPLX - Templeton Growth Fund, Inc. holds 1,883K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,495K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,479K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CON by 23.24% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 917K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 919K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CON by 18.53% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 893K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 878K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CON by 18.59% over the last quarter.

