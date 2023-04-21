News & Insights

BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Cofinimmo (EBR:COFB)

April 21, 2023 — 05:25 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Cofinimmo (EBR:COFB) from Neutral to Underperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BE:COFB / Cofinimmo SA Shares Held by Institutions

AMTAX - AB All Market Real Return Portfolio holds 14K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund holds 94K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEUS - iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COFB by 8.41% over the last quarter.

LVHI - Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 35.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COFB by 5.23% over the last quarter.

PISMX - International Small Company Fund Institutional holds 19K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COFB by 7.38% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cofinimmo. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COFB is 0.21%, a decrease of 20.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 2,548K shares.

