BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Cofinimmo (EBR:COFB)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Cofinimmo (EBR:COFB) from Neutral to Underperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMTAX - AB All Market Real Return Portfolio holds 14K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund holds 94K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEUS - iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COFB by 8.41% over the last quarter.

LVHI - Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 35.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COFB by 5.23% over the last quarter.

PISMX - International Small Company Fund Institutional holds 19K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COFB by 7.38% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cofinimmo. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COFB is 0.21%, a decrease of 20.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 2,548K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.