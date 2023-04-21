BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Cie Plastic Omnium (EPA:POM)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Cie Plastic Omnium (EPA:POM) from Outperform to Neutral .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPEU - SPDR(R) Portfolio Europe ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 25.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POM by 8.13% over the last quarter.

VIOPX - International Opportunities Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 12.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POM by 16.65% over the last quarter.

HYDR - Global X Hydrogen ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POM by 4.22% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 49.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POM by 32.67% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 50K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POM by 21.01% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cie Plastic Omnium. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POM is 0.20%, a decrease of 11.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.70% to 8,859K shares.

