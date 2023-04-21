BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (EPA:ML)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) from Neutral to Underperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.21% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA is $3.06. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 89.21% from its latest reported closing price of $28.35.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA is $465MM, a decrease of 98.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JIEQX - International Equity Index Trust NAV holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 3,900K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DIEFX - Destinations International Equity Fund Class I holds 237K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing an increase of 65.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ML by 258.53% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock International Index V.I. Fund Class I holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DIEAX - BNY Mellon International Core Equity Fund holds 117K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing a decrease of 15.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ML by 2.65% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA. This is an increase of 302 owner(s) or 539.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ML is 0.37%, an increase of 21.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.87% to 91,045K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.