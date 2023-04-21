BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Chr Hansen Holding A (XCSE:CHR)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Chr Hansen Holding A (XCSE:CHR) from Neutral to Underperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ACWX - iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF holds 21K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 7.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHR by 11.75% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSGGX - Fidelity Global ex U.S. Index Fund holds 39K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHR by 10.36% over the last quarter.

TLTD - FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 43K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chr Hansen Holding A. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHR is 0.31%, an increase of 11.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.34% to 14,265K shares.

