News & Insights

Stocks

BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Carrefour (EPA:CA)

April 21, 2023 — 06:28 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Carrefour (EPA:CA) from Neutral to Underperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FR:CA / Carrefour SA Shares Held by Institutions

QICLX - AQR International Multi-Style Fund Class I holds 139K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares, representing a decrease of 77.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CA by 40.39% over the last quarter.

VANGUARD VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS - International Portfolio holds 549K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 573K shares, representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CA by 3.71% over the last quarter.

URTH - iShares MSCI World ETF holds 28K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CA by 1.99% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 9,815K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,170K shares, representing an increase of 16.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CA by 36.66% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional International Core Equity Fund Standard Class holds 45K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carrefour. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CA is 0.24%, a decrease of 6.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.73% to 178,455K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.