BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Carrefour (EPA:CA)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Carrefour (EPA:CA) from Neutral to Underperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QICLX - AQR International Multi-Style Fund Class I holds 139K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares, representing a decrease of 77.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CA by 40.39% over the last quarter.

VANGUARD VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS - International Portfolio holds 549K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 573K shares, representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CA by 3.71% over the last quarter.

URTH - iShares MSCI World ETF holds 28K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CA by 1.99% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 9,815K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,170K shares, representing an increase of 16.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CA by 36.66% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional International Core Equity Fund Standard Class holds 45K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carrefour. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CA is 0.24%, a decrease of 6.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.73% to 178,455K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

