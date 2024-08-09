BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Banco BPM S.p.A. (BIT:BAMI)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Banco BPM S.p.A. (BIT:BAMI) from Outperform to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.85% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Banco BPM S.p.A. is €7.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of €6.16 to a high of €8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 27.85% from its latest reported closing price of €5.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Banco BPM S.p.A. is 5,229MM, an increase of 7.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.69.

Banco BPM S.p.A. Maintains 9.73% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 9.73%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 8.33% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco BPM S.p.A.. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAMI is 0.16%, an increase of 4.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.14% to 141,505K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,878K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,677K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAMI by 17.72% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,318K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,125K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAMI by 20.34% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,899K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,754K shares , representing a decrease of 77.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAMI by 33.41% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,632K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 7,628K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company.

