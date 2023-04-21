BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (XMAD:BBVA)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (XMAD:BBVA) from Outperform to Neutral .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock International Index V.I. Fund Class I holds 77K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing a decrease of 10.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 3.86% over the last quarter.

TRANSAMERICA SERIES TRUST - Transamerica International Equity Index VP Service holds 28K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 9.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 5.09% over the last quarter.

IEUS - iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 9.93% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Core Funds - Thrivent Core International Equity Fund holds 34K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 77.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 61.78% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 638K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,445K shares, representing a decrease of 12,344.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 91.10% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. This is a decrease of 253 owner(s) or 37.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBVA is 0.47%, an increase of 68.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.03% to 619,843K shares.

