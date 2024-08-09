BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A2B)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A2B) from Neutral to Underperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 818 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 6.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A2B is 0.38%, an increase of 8.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.47% to 691,811K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 128,263K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107,027K shares , representing an increase of 16.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A2B by 51.33% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 80,597K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,667K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A2B by 9.13% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 73,324K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,884K shares , representing an increase of 8.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A2B by 9.83% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 52,694K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,451K shares , representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A2B by 11.10% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 50,034K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,279K shares , representing an increase of 33.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A2B by 64.23% over the last quarter.

