BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (LSE:0K78)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (LSE:0K78) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.53% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. is 24.95 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 20.73 GBX to a high of 30.31 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 13.53% from its latest reported closing price of 21.98 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. is 87,652MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K78 is 0.28%, an increase of 0.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 99,130K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,161K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,014K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K78 by 5.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,274K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,192K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K78 by 13.79% over the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 7,232K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,842K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,668K shares , representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K78 by 6.39% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,191K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,180K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K78 by 7.48% over the last quarter.

