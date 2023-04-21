BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades APERAM (AMS:APAM)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for APERAM (AMS:APAM) from Outperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.43% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for APERAM is $33.32. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.43% from its latest reported closing price of $32.85.

The projected annual revenue for APERAM is $937MM, a decrease of 88.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Global Stock Portfolio holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

SFNNX - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 13.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 45.63% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 40K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 48.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 59.70% over the last quarter.

IDEV - iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 31.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 51.90% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 43K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 31.84% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in APERAM. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APAM is 0.08%, an increase of 3.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.34% to 4,886K shares.

