BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Anheuser-Busch InBev (LSE:0A22)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Anheuser-Busch InBev (LSE:0A22) from Outperform to Neutral.

There are 598 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anheuser-Busch InBev. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A22 is 0.35%, an increase of 4.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.98% to 146,395K shares.

Dodge & Cox holds 31,709K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,717K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A22 by 14.06% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 23,226K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 9,293K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,000K shares , representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A22 by 14.21% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 9,038K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,278K shares , representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A22 by 42.19% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 6,234K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,710K shares , representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A22 by 14.58% over the last quarter.

