BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Allfunds Group (MUN:6UY)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Allfunds Group (MUN:6UY) from Outperform to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allfunds Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6UY is 0.04%, an increase of 2.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.11% to 907K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 241K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6UY by 20.26% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 150K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares , representing an increase of 7.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6UY by 11.52% over the last quarter.

MXIGX - Great-West International Growth Fund Investor Class holds 148K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6UY by 5.58% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 109K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 96.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6UY by 1,357.38% over the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 98K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.