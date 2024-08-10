BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Allfunds Group (ENXTAM:ALLFG)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Allfunds Group (ENXTAM:ALLFG) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.93% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Allfunds Group is € 8,07/share. The forecasts range from a low of € 6,06 to a high of € 10,50. The average price target represents an increase of 52.93% from its latest reported closing price of € 5,28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Allfunds Group is 617MM, a decrease of 79.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.47.

Allfunds Group Maintains 1.77% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.77%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allfunds Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLFG is 0.04%, an increase of 2.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.11% to 907K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 241K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLFG by 20.26% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 150K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares , representing an increase of 7.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLFG by 11.52% over the last quarter.

MXIGX - Great-West International Growth Fund Investor Class holds 148K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLFG by 5.58% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 109K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 96.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLFG by 1,357.38% over the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 98K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

