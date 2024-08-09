BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Alfa Laval AB (LSE:0NNF)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Alfa Laval AB (LSE:0NNF) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.58% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Alfa Laval AB is 479.10 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 328.66 GBX to a high of 735.92 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 8.58% from its latest reported closing price of 441.25 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alfa Laval AB is 62,786MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 230 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alfa Laval AB. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0NNF is 0.16%, an increase of 4.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.24% to 27,634K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 6,500K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,723K shares , representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0NNF by 14.29% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,285K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,222K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0NNF by 12.70% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,557K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,512K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NNF by 5.87% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,704K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,635K shares , representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0NNF by 14.21% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 913K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0NNF by 14.24% over the last quarter.

