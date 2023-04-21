BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades adidas (FWB:ADS)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for adidas (FWB:ADS) from Outperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.41% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for adidas is $91.36. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 43.41% from its latest reported closing price of $161.46.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFSI - Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

FNIDX - Fidelity International Sustainability Index Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 395K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares, representing an increase of 38.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 58.22% over the last quarter.

GCECX - AB Global Core Equity Portfolio Class C holds 82K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 9.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 15.78% over the last quarter.

HEDJ - WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund N holds 64K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 49.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 123.68% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in adidas. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 5.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADS is 0.49%, an increase of 3.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.18% to 33,563K shares.

