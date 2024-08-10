BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades ABN AMRO Bank N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (ENXTAM:ABN)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for ABN AMRO Bank N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (ENXTAM:ABN) from Neutral to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.36% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for ABN AMRO Bank N.V. - Depositary Receipt () is € 17,83/share. The forecasts range from a low of € 14,54 to a high of € 24,15. The average price target represents an increase of 18.36% from its latest reported closing price of € 15,06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ABN AMRO Bank N.V. - Depositary Receipt () is 8,414MM, a decrease of 3.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.33.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. - Depositary Receipt () Maintains 10.02% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 10.02%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABN AMRO Bank N.V. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABN is 0.24%, an increase of 25.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.82% to 69,724K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,054K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,210K shares , representing an increase of 13.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABN by 21.06% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 5,236K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,486K shares , representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABN by 2.56% over the last quarter.

PMAIX - Pioneer Multi-Asset Income Fund : holds 4,998K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,679K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,540K shares , representing a decrease of 23.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABN by 17.58% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,629K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,109K shares , representing an increase of 14.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABN by 25.13% over the last quarter.

