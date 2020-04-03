BNP Paribas Decides Not To Proceed With Dividend Payment For FY19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) announced its Board has decided to propose to the General Meeting not to proceed with the dividend payment initially planned for fiscal 2019 and to allocate the corresponding full amount to the reserve's account. The company said its AGM of 19 May 2020, which will be held without the physical presence of its shareholders, is confirmed.

BNP Paribas noted that, after 1 October 2020 and subject to the then prevailing circumstances, the Board may convene a General Meeting in order to proceed with a distribution of reserves to shareholders in place of the dividend.

