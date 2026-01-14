Is BNP Paribas (BNPQY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is BNP Paribas (BNPQY). BNPQY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.58 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.17. BNPQY's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.51 and as low as 5.32, with a median of 7.29, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that BNP Paribas is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BNPQY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

