BNP Paribas beats fourth-quarter profit estimates, trims 2020 outlook

(Updates with details, comments) By Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard PARIS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas SA beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, but lowered its 2020 profitability target and warned that revenue from its retail networks in Europe could moderately decline this year. European retail banks, which depend on making a margin by taking deposits and passing them on as loans, have been impacted by rock-bottom interest rates for several years now. BNP Paribas lowered its 2020 target for return on tangible equity (ROTE) - a measure of profitability - to 10% from 10.5%, saying that changes in the monetary policies in the summer of 2019 led to a more unfavourable interest rate environment than previously anticipated. Net income for the fourth quarter rose by 28.2% to 1.85 billion euros ($2 billion). It topped an average forecast of 1.71 billion euros in a Reuters survey of four analysts. Revenue rose 11.5% to 11.33 billion euros, driven by robust revenue growth in fixed income and equities trading. Revenue at BNP Paribas' domestic markets business that combines retail activities in France, Italy, Belgium, and leasing solutions, rose by 3.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 and was up by 0.8 percent for the whole 2019. The revenue of this business accounts for more than a third of the group's total revenues. "Domestic markets' revenues in 2020 are nonetheless expected to decrease moderately due to the impact of a persistently low interest rate environment in the networks," the bank said, adding it expected a strong growth in specialized businesses. ($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva in Paris; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Edwina Gibbs) ((maya.nikolaeva@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 39;)) Keywords: BNPPARIBAS RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

