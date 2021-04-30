BNP Paribas beats expectations in Q1 as equity trading rebounds

Contributors
Matthieu Protard Reuters
Marc Angrand Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

France's BNP Paribas on Friday reported a better than expected first-quarter profit, helped by lower provisions for pandemic-related bad loans and a rebound in its equity trading business.

PARIS, April 30 (Reuters) - France's BNP Paribas BNPP.PA on Friday reported a better than expected first-quarter profit, helped by lower provisions for pandemic-related bad loans and a rebound in its equity trading business.

The eurozone's biggest listed lender said net profit was up 37.9% in the quarter at 1.77 billion euros, beating a mean forecast for 1.20 billion from a poll of analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue was up 8.6% in first quarter at 11.83 billion euros, above the 11.2 billion expected by analysts.

In its corporate and investment banking activities, revenue rose by 24.3%, spurred by its markets business where revenue was 41.4% higher than a year ago.

BNP Paribas said a rebound in equity trading offset a 15.7% drop in fixed income, currencies and commodities trading.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Marc Angrand; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters