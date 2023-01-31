BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Increases Position in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN)

Fintel reports that BNP Paribas Asset Management UK has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.55MM shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. Class A (ADN). This represents 10.73% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 5, 2022 they reported 5.46MM shares and 10.59% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.56% and an increase in total ownership of 0.14% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 410.00% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is $9.54. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $15.44. The average price target represents an increase of 410.00% from its latest reported closing price of $1.87.

The projected annual revenue for Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is $53MM, an increase of 501.96%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.53.

Fund Sentiment

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.. This is a decrease of 66 owner(s) or 46.15%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ADN is 0.1511%, an increase of 216.0087%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.59% to 12,717K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 5,464,216 shares representing 10.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HDRO - Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF holds 744,572 shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 395,442 shares, representing an increase of 46.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADN by 311.27% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 744,572 shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,714 shares, representing an increase of 98.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADN by 6,878.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 724,921 shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 906,752 shares, representing a decrease of 25.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADN by 1.19% over the last quarter.

Prince Street Capital Management holds 700,000 shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 330,000 shares, representing an increase of 52.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADN by 176.54% over the last quarter.

Advent Technologies Holdings Background Information

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is an innovation-driven company in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. Our vision is to accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components, and next-generation fuel cell technology. Its technology applies to electrification (fuel cells) and energy storage (flow batteries, hydrogen production) markets, which we commercialize through partnerships with Tier1s, OEMs, and System Integrators.

