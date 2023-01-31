BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Cuts Stake in Origin Materials (ORGN)

Fintel reports that BNP Paribas Asset Management UK has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.70MM shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (ORGN). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 31, 2022 they reported 10.52MM shares and 7.45% of the company, a decrease in shares of 26.77% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.05% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 114.20% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Origin Materials is $12.85. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 114.20% from its latest reported closing price of $6.00.

The projected annual revenue for Origin Materials is $57MM. The projected annual EPS is $-0.54.

Fund Sentiment

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Origin Materials. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.52%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ORGN is 0.0305%, a decrease of 3.9584%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.53% to 42,282K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 7,523,155 shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,340,880 shares, representing a decrease of 10.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGN by 44.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,995,000 shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,718,023 shares, representing a decrease of 24.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGN by 15.38% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,325,870 shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,289,445 shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORGN by 10.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,087,691 shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,998,315 shares, representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORGN by 9.02% over the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 1,855,894 shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,033,935 shares, representing an increase of 44.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORGN by 96.75% over the last quarter.

Origin Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world's leading carbon negative materials company. Origin’s mission is to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. Over the past 10 years, Origin has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in inexpensive, plentiful, non-food biomass such as sustainable wood residues into useful materials while capturing carbon in the process. Origin’s patented technology platform can help revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys, and more with a ~$1 trillion addressable market. In addition, Origin’s technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing largely decoupled from the petroleum supply chain, which is exposed to more volatility than supply chains based on sustainable wood residues. Origin’s patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.