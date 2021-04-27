BNP Paribas applies to set up a securities firm in China

BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator on Tuesday received application from France's BNP Paribas BNPP.PA to set up a securities company in China.

The application status was revealed on the website of China Securities Regulatory Comission (CSRC) on Tuesday.

"BNP Paribas continues to explore all of its options for growth in the China market," the company said in an email statement to Reuters.

It is exploring ways to "enhance its local capabilities and delivery to clients in mainland China," it added.

