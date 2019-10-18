BNP frontrunner to take over Deutsche Bank derivatives unit - report

Contributors
Vera Eckert Reuters
Patricia Uhlig Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

BNP Paribas is the frontrunner to take over Deutsche Bank's business that sells certificates and warrants to retail investors, a German newspaper reported on Friday.

FRANKFURT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas BNPP.PA is the frontrunner to take over Deutsche Bank's DBKGn.DE business that sells certificates and warrants to retail investors, a German newspaper reported on Friday.

Boersen-Zeitung, which cited no sources, said analysts had estimated the unit's value at 400-500 million euros ($445-$556 million).

BNP declined to comment.

Deutsche Bank in July announced a 7.4 billion euro sweeping overhaul and retreat from investment banking after years of losing market share on Wall Street.

The bank said in a statement it was reviewing the business after it decided to exit equity trading. "The review is ongoing and we are committed to continuing servicing clients as normal," it said.

($1 = 0.8997 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Patricia Uhlig, Editing by Mark Potter)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1228; Reuters Messaging: vera.eckert.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters