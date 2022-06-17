BNP approached Dutch Finance Ministry on possible ABN purchase -source

Contributor
Toby Sterling Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

French lender BNP Paribas signalled to the Dutch government interest in taking over state-owned bank ABN Amro, a deal that the ministry is not pursuing for the time being, a person with knowledge of with the matter said on Friday.

AMSTERDAM, June 17 (Reuters) - French lender BNP Paribas BNPP.PA signalled to the Dutch government interest in taking over state-owned bank ABN Amro ABNd.AS, a deal that the ministry is not pursuing for the time being, a person with knowledge of with the matter said on Friday.

A report on the approach by Bloomberg News sent ABN Amro shares soaring, gaining 16% in Amsterdam.

Spokespersons for BNP and ABN declined to comment while the Dutch finance ministry said in a statement that it is currently seeking advice on the further sale of shares in ABN.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters