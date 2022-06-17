BNP-ABN deal could put old bank M&A ghosts to rest

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The last time a rival bought ABN Amro, it blew up the European banking system. BNP Paribas boss Jean-Laurent Bonnafé’s tilt at the 10 billion euro state-owned Dutch lender may revive those memories. A cheap stock and simpler logic argue for a second go.

Bonnafé’s 59 billion euro French bank has signalled to the Dutch government that it is interested in buying the bank in which the Hague owns a 56% stake, Reuters reported on Friday. ABN’s last set of buyers, which jointly purchased the lender for 70 billion euros in the runup to the 2008 financial crisis, ended up in misery. Royal Bank of Scotland, which led the consortium and picked up ABN’s wholesale business, needed government support. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena got hold of ABN’s Italian assets after buying them from consortium member Banco Santander, and remains a basket case to this day. Fortis, which overextended itself by swallowing ABN’s Dutch unit, was rescued by the Belgian state and quickly sold to BNP.

It wouldn’t be hard for Bonnafé to beat such an unhappy track record. For starters, ABN is cheap: Even with a 30% equity premium BNP could pick it up for 12.6 billion euros, or around 60% of forward tangible book value – roughly the same as the French bank’s own multiple. Buying a lender for less than the accounting value of its net assets also creates a capital gain – known as badwill – which the acquirer can use to cover merger costs and clean up bad debt.

BNP’s presence in the Benelux region would also help Bonnafé spin any transaction as an in-country tie-up rather than a racy cross-border merger, which investors tend to dislike for lack of cost savings. BNP has about 250 million euros of annual costs in the Netherlands, and ABN’s combined expenses across Belgium and France are about 300 million euros, according to Breakingviews calculations based on regulatory filings.

Bonnafé may yet have better uses for the bank’s excess capital, such as growing its loan book or investing in new technology systems. And it’s far from clear that the Dutch government would cede control of one of its biggest lenders, especially given what happened last time. Yet far from angering the ghosts of M&A past, there’s reason to think Bonnafé could put them to rest.

