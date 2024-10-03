BNO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the BNO ETF (Symbol: BNO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.28, changing hands as high as $30.62 per share. BNO shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BNO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BNO's low point in its 52 week range is $25.92 per share, with $33.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.23.

