BNL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.89, changing hands as low as $15.75 per share. Broadstone Net Lease Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BNL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BNL's low point in its 52 week range is $13.68 per share, with $18.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.90.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.