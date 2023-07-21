BNL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.67, changing hands as high as $16.74 per share. Broadstone Net Lease Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BNL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BNL's low point in its 52 week range is $14.98 per share, with $22.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.71.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.