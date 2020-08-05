Cryptocurrencies

BnkToTheFuture Steps Away From Banks Citing Mounting Risk to Clients’ Assets

Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
Hong Kong (fanjianhua/Shutterstock)

Online fintech and blockchain investment platform BnkToTheFuture is moving client assets to a Hong Kong-based trust company citing a âsystemic riskâ with traditional banking.

  • Announced Wednesday, custody provider First Digital Trust (FDT) will be responsible for storing BnkToTheFutureâs client crypto and fiat currency assets.
  • BnkToTheFuture CEO Simon Dixon told CoinDesk the most important difference will be that client money is âlegally segregatedâ under a trust structure, but there is no guarantee of segregation at a bank.
  • This means a bank can further invest clientâs funds at will, while assets held in a trust cannot be used for other purposes without first obtaining permission from the client.
  • Shifting assets to a trust would help protect them against a potential âsystemic risk eventâ in the banking sector resulting from expected economic disruption, Dixon said.
  • This, he told CoinDesk, would help develop trust among investors and help create an industry standard for crypto custodians.
  • The move came as Cayman Islands-based BnkToTheFuture was developing new crypto retirement plan products expected to go live later in 2020.
  • Using FDTâs trust structure will help enable clients to store assets in perpetuity for inheritance planning, according to the announcement.Â 
  • First Digital CEO Vincent Chok echoed Dixonâs comments, saying that, with a recession approaching, investors need a way to protect their assets from âexposure to fractional reserve banking.â
  • FDT is the crypto custody arm of financial services company Legacy Trust.

See also: Legacy Trustâs Crypto Spin-Off Receives $3M to Roll Out Asian Settlement Platform

