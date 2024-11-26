News & Insights

Stocks

BNK Banking Shows Progress Amid Challenging Market

November 26, 2024 — 09:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BNK Banking Corporation Limited (AU:BBC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BNK Banking Corporation Limited reports a year of significant progress in FY24, with a substantial narrowing of its Underlying NPAT loss and positive results in the second half. The company has successfully upgraded its risk management systems and grown its higher margin lending portfolio by 32% to $257 million. Despite a decrease in Statutory NPAT due to a goodwill write-down, BNK remains focused on asset quality and cost management as it continues its transformation to sustainable profitability.

For further insights into AU:BBC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.