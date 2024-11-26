BNK Banking Shows Progress Amid Challenging Market

BNK Banking Corporation Limited (AU:BBC) has released an update.

BNK Banking Corporation Limited reports a year of significant progress in FY24, with a substantial narrowing of its Underlying NPAT loss and positive results in the second half. The company has successfully upgraded its risk management systems and grown its higher margin lending portfolio by 32% to $257 million. Despite a decrease in Statutory NPAT due to a goodwill write-down, BNK remains focused on asset quality and cost management as it continues its transformation to sustainable profitability.

