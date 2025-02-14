$BNET Earnings Results: $BNET Reports Quarterly Earnings

$BNET ($BNET) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, beating estimates of -$0.02 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $0, missing estimates of $289,680 by $-289,680.

$BNET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $BNET stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FIRST MERCHANTS CORP removed 31,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,615

HOWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

