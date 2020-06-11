BNDX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (Symbol: BNDX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.60, changing hands as high as $57.61 per share. Vanguard Total International Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BNDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BNDX's low point in its 52 week range is $53.89 per share, with $59.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.55.

