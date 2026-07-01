BND vs. VCIT: Which Vanguard Bond ETF Is the Better Buy for Income Investors?

Key Points

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) provides broad exposure to the entire U.S. investment-grade bond market.

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) specifically targets the corporate sector.

VCIT has delivered a higher total return over the last 1- and 5-year periods, but has also experienced a deeper maximum drawdown.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF ›

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) serves as a core bond holding covering government and corporate debt, whereas the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) specializes in mid-duration corporate credit.

Investors looking for stability often turn to these two funds. This comparison looks at how their different weightings in government and corporate debt affect yields -- and which one might make more sense for your portfolio.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VCIT BND Issuer Vanguard Vanguard Expense ratio 0.03% 0.03% 1-year return (as of June 30, 2026) 4.51% 3.69% Dividend yield 4.75% 3.94% Beta 1.07 0.98 AUM $68.7 billion $394.4 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Both ETFs are among the most affordable in their category, with each charging a rock-bottom expense ratio of 0.03%. For income seekers, VCIT's corporate focus results in a higher payout than the broader total bond fund -- BND yields 3.94% compared to VCIT's 4.75%.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VCIT BND Max drawdown (5 yr) (20.56%) (18.58%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,059 $1,003

VCIT's tilt toward corporate credit has translated into a stronger one-year and five-year return than BND, though that extra return has come with a trade-off: a deeper maximum drawdown during periods of market stress. That's a typical pattern in fixed income -- corporate bonds carry more credit risk than the government-heavy BND portfolio, so they tend to swing harder in both directions.

What's inside

Launched in 2007, BND provides extensive exposure to the U.S. taxable, investment-grade fixed-income market. The portfolio excludes inflation-protected and tax-exempt bonds, focusing instead on a market-cap-weighted index of more than 11,000 holdings. Its largest positions include U.S. Treasuries and highly rated corporate debt, with no single fixed-income position exceeding 1.4% of the portfolio.

Launched in 2009, VCIT tracks the Bloomberg U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index using a representative sampling technique. The fund's 2,283 holdings consist of U.S. dollar-denominated investment-grade securities issued by large companies. Because VCIT selects bonds based on maturity rather than industry, its top holdings span a range of sectors rather than concentrating in any one area, with no single position exceeding 0.31% of the portfolio.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

The choice between BND and VCIT ultimately comes down to how much relative risk an investor is willing to take on in exchange for additional yield. Both funds invest in investment-grade debt, and most financial advisors would consider either one a solid, conservative building block for a fixed-income allocation. This isn't a "safe fund vs. risky fund" comparison -- it's more a question of degree.

That said, BND is the more conservative option. It's essentially a one-stop shop for the entire investment-grade bond market, blending Treasuries and corporate debt into a single, highly diversified fund. That government-bond cushion is why BND tends to hold up a bit better when credit markets get shaky.

VCIT, on the other hand, is a more targeted bet. By concentrating on intermediate-term corporate bonds, it picks up extra yield -- about three-quarters of a percentage point higher than BND -- because corporate issuers have to pay investors more than the U.S. government does to borrow money. However, corporate bonds are more sensitive to economic stress, since a recession or a wave of credit downgrades raises the risk that a company can't repay its debt -- a risk the U.S. government, as the issuer of the world's reserve currency, doesn't face in the same way. That higher sensitivity is likely why VCIT's stronger recent returns have come with a slightly bumpier ride.

Neither fund is inherently the "better" choice -- it depends on the role you want it to play in your portfolio. Investors leaning on bonds purely for ballast against stock market swings may prefer BND's broader, government-anchored mix. Those willing to trade a bit of stability for higher income might find VCIT's corporate tilt more appealing, especially when paired with other safe assets in a portfolio. Either way, both funds' rock-bottom 0.03% expense ratios mean cost isn't the deciding factor -- risk tolerance and income needs are.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $397,890!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,196,664!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 902% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 1, 2026.

Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.