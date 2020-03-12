BND Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (Symbol: BND) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.10, changing hands as low as $76.49 per share. Vanguard Total Bond Market shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BND's low point in its 52 week range is $76.49 per share, with $89.3037 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.03.

