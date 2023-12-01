BND Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (Symbol: BND) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.78, changing hands as high as $71.81 per share. Vanguard Total Bond Market shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BND's low point in its 52 week range is $67.99 per share, with $74.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.82.

