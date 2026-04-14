BND: This Bond ETF Could Be the Best Buy for the Next 5-10 Years

Key Points

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF delivered a 4.2% return in the past year.

Vanguard research suggests that U.S. bonds will deliver 3.8%-4.8% returns over the next 10 years.

BND lets you invest in high-quality U.S. bonds at an ultra-low expense ratio of 0.03%.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF ›

It often feels as if investors are facing massive uncertainty and volatility on all fronts. Whether it's worries about high valuations of tech stocks, a possible artificial intelligence (AI) bubble, or ongoing energy price shocks and disruptions from the Iran War, many investors are looking for a safe place to land.

The past 16 years have been excellent for tech stock investors. But if U.S. growth stocks underperform in the future, bonds might be a better place to put some of your money today.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

One of the best ways to buy bonds is the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ: BND). This bond ETF lets you own thousands of investment-grade U.S. bonds for a rock-bottom expense ratio of 0.03%. BND has delivered average annual returns (by net asset value) of only 0.3% for the past five years, but came roaring back in the past year with a 4.2% return.

Recent research from Vanguard suggests that the future could be brighter for bond investors. Let's see why BND might be a good choice for your portfolio.

Why investors should buy bonds in 2026

The recent Vanguard 2026 economic and market outlook report was bullish on bonds. The report said that high-quality U.S. fixed income (bonds) has the best risk-return profile of any type of public investment for the next five to 10 years. Vanguard's research expects U.S. bonds to deliver returns of 3.8%-4.8% during the next 10 years.

This means that according to Vanguard, bonds like BND will be a good investment for the next decade if interest rates stay higher for longer, while still staying above the rate of inflation. The report also said that if AI fails to deliver the hoped-for gains in productivity throughout the economy, bonds would be a good way to diversify against downside risks of stocks.

BND could be a good fit for these investors

Buying bonds is a strategy to protect some of your money from the risks of stocks. It's not a good way to grow your money for the long term. Most people should have some percentage of their portfolio in bonds while saving for retirement, based on their age, goals, and risk tolerance. Bonds can be a good choice for retirees who need to earn steady income from their investments -- but even retired people shouldn't put 100% of their money into bonds.

Diversifying into bonds is also a good move if you want to lock in some of the profits you've made from stocks in recent years, rebalance your portfolio, or adjust your asset allocations based on changes in your life or your future goals. Buying BND is one of the easiest, lowest-cost ways to invest in high-quality bonds.

There's no guarantee that any investment is truly "safe." Even the best bond ETFs have risks. If inflation stays higher for longer or interest rates rise, that will be bad for bond prices. But if you want to de-risk your portfolio from tech stocks or diversify away from the stock market in general, buying bonds with the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF could be a smart move.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, consider this:

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Ben Gran has positions in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.