BNB Token Price Rises As Binance Eliminates 2.1M Tokens In Its Quarterly Burn

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance (CRYPTO: BNB) commenced this week with its 25th quarterly BNB burn of 2.14 million BNB, which is equivalent to $501.7 million.

The burn includes 314.69 BNB, burned through the Pioneer Burn Program. This is compared to 1.99 million BNB tokens (worth $619 million) burned in the 24th quarterly BNB burn.

Price Action: At the time of writing, the past hour saw a 1.2% rise in BNB price while the past 24-hour trade led to a 2.9% gain.

The current circulating supply of BNB is 151.7 BNB. Binance plans to bring it under 100M through its BNB Auto-Burn procedure. Until now, it has burned 50.29 million BNB tokens in total. Based on BNB burn portal data, the estimated value of the 26th quarterly burn is 2.18 million BNB.

Earlier token burn events have seen Binance burning tokens in the range of 808,888 and 2.22 million in single events which has led to a supply reduction in the range of 0.41% to 1.74%.

Details About BNB And Burn: Launched in 2017, BNB is the cryptocurrency that fuels the BNB Chain ecosystem and is the native coin of the BNB Beacon Chain, the BNB Smart Chain, and the opBNB L2s and BNB Greenfield blockchain.

Burn means moving the tokens to an address not controlled by anyone thereby making it more valuable for holders amid a falling supply. This also strengthens Binance's position as it looks to operational transparency and innovation in the crypto space. With this, the company also seeks to inspire similar initiatives across various blockchain projects.

The Auto-Burn protocol mechanism derives the BNB amount to be burned based on the BNB price and the number of blocks generated on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) during the quarter.

